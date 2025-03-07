By LoadstarEditorial 07/03/2025

In a story headed ’French Shipping Magnate Pledges to Help Trump Revive U.S. Shipping’, WSJ reports:

French shipping magnate Rodolphe Saadé met President Trump at the White House on Thursday and pledged to invest $20 billion in the U.S. over the next four years as the administration pushes to revive the American maritime sector.

Saadé, the billionaire chairman and chief executive of Marseille’s CMA CGM, intends to triple the size of the container line’s U.S.-flagged fleet, upgrade ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN