Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: How Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada will sweep across the US, state by state

Trump Tariff
ID 128370001 © Waingro | Dreamstime.com
By

CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco reports:

According to President Donald Trump, the sweeping U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico are coming.

The tariffs set to begin next week “will go forward” when a monthlong delay expires, Trump said on Monday, and they will begin “on time, on schedule.”

If the U.S. follows through, the impact on economies across the U.S. will be extensive, though it will vary greatly state to state. The biggest state economies, not surprisingly, will be hit the hardest in absolute dollar values, Texas and California. But ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC Donald Trump Tariffs

    Most read news

    Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault

    Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates

    India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports

    Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port

    Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes

    UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy

    Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers

    EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'

    Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns

    China/Vietnam JV launches container shipping service to link with India

    Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected 

    Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely

    DSV's deal-making – what's next?

    How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'

    Turkey upgrades rail freight network, eyeing more traffic from China

    Expeditors wastes value but customs money does the talking