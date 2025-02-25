CNBC: How Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada will sweep across the US, state by state

By LoadstarEditorial 25/02/2025

CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco reports:

According to President Donald Trump, the sweeping U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico are coming.

The tariffs set to begin next week “will go forward” when a monthlong delay expires, Trump said on Monday, and they will begin “on time, on schedule.”

If the U.S. follows through, the impact on economies across the U.S. will be extensive, though it will vary greatly state to state. The biggest state economies, not surprisingly, will be hit the hardest in absolute dollar values, Texas and California. But ...

