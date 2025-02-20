Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely
US manufacturers are growing increasingly concerned over their supply chains’ exposure to potential tariffs. Since returning ...
The European Commission (EC) is “ready to find mutually beneficial solutions” with the US amid ‘tit-for-tat’ tariff threats.
According to the commission, there is no “absolute” figure for average tariffs on EU-US trade, as “this calculation can be done in a variety of ways which produce quite varied results”.
However, it estimated that, “considering the actual trade in goods between the EU and US in practice”, the average tariff rate on both sides is approximately 1%.
According to EC data, the US collected ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold
12-vessel deal sets up Bangladesh Shipping for relaunch into box sector
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article