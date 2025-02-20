By Charlotte Goldstone 20/02/2025

The European Commission (EC) is “ready to find mutually beneficial solutions” with the US amid ‘tit-for-tat’ tariff threats.

According to the commission, there is no “absolute” figure for average tariffs on EU-US trade, as “this calculation can be done in a variety of ways which produce quite varied results”.

However, it estimated that, “considering the actual trade in goods between the EU and US in practice”, the average tariff rate on both sides is approximately 1%.

According to EC data, the US collected ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN