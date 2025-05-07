Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
The flurry of court cases surrounding Expeditors has not put it off its stride: in ...
Misdeclared shipments are causing delays at US borders, with full truckloads being turned away if just one item is non-compliant, Canadian shipping company ChitChats warned this week.
“As you know, China-origin goods have been excluded from de minimis entry into the United States. Our border crossings on 2 May and 3 May were denied due to some shipments being misdeclared, but were in fact of Chinese origin,” said ChitChats.
It said any misdeclared shipments discovered during a US Customs inspection would result ...
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends
Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article