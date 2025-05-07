By Charlotte Goldstone 07/05/2025

Misdeclared shipments are causing delays at US borders, with full truckloads being turned away if just one item is non-compliant, Canadian shipping company ChitChats warned this week.

“As you know, China-origin goods have been excluded from de minimis entry into the United States. Our border crossings on 2 May and 3 May were denied due to some shipments being misdeclared, but were in fact of Chinese origin,” said ChitChats.

It said any misdeclared shipments discovered during a US Customs inspection would result ...

