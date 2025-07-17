Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Warning to EU hauliers as already complex liability rules tighten

dreamstime_xxl_59884211
By

Hauliers are being urged to familiarise themselves with the complex EU regulations to avoid liability issues and fines.

And the fragmented sector is proving a challenge to police in member states.   

Global law firm Kennedys has warned European hauliers of the heightened risk of acting as ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DVZ radar European road freight market European Union Kennedys Law The Cabotage Question

    Most read news

    CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit

    'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends

    Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US

    MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp

    Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB

    Nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters as congestion and tariffs bite

    CMA airline returns two freighters, while ANA takeover of NCA looms

    Carriers introduce surcharges as congestion builds at African ports

    Tradelanes: Export boom in Indian sub-continent triggers rise in airfreight rates

    Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage

    DHL Global Forwarding – changing of the guard with Tim Scharwath set to exit

    What the US can learn from Brexit as it cuts de minimis exemption

    Don't rely on social media for tariff clarity, shippers warned

    Interest in larger tonnage picks up amid flurry of newbuild orders

    OOCL Q2 25 update: more volume carried, but revenues decline

    Front-loading flurry leads to a record month at US west coast port