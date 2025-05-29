TG: US federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs

US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
The first signs of guidance on how tariffs could play out over the next few ...
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
MSC renews lease for terminal operating subsidiary at Port Everglades until 2034
