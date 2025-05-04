News in Brief Podcast | Week 18 | Transpac chaos and Q1 earnings

By Charlotte Goldstone 04/05/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the latest changes to de minimis rules in the US.

Ms Goldstone concludes the episode as usual by giving you a heads-up on what to look out for this week.

She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, and publisher, Alex Lennane, who offer updates on how the transpacific ocean and air freight markets have been responding to tariff ...

