Shippers breath easier as the US and China extend the trade truce
The US yesterday extended the 90-day pause for ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on Chinese imports until 10 ...
Air freight rates are holding firm, thanks to capacity management by carriers, but the downward trend in demand could trigger a drop in prices.
One outlier, according to the Freightos Air Index, was China to US rates which rebounded by an impressive 11%, to $5.16 ...
