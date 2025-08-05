Receive FREE Newsletter
US CBP cracks down: be compliant or it's going to hurt, SMEs warned

SME importers in the US are advised to budget for trade compliance as the Customs Border Protection (CBP) increases its inspection frequency and capabilities.  

Hugo Pakula, CEO of customs compliance company Tru Identity, told The Loadstar: “Customs came up with a new slogan this year, ...

