News in Brief Podcast | Week 32 | Maersk’s Q2, H1 container demand, more tariffs

By Charlotte Goldstone 10/08/2025

In this week’s episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps the week’s supply chain news and gives you a heads-up on what to look out for next week.

The episode begins with a tariff rate update, and an explanation from Ms Goldstone on how uncertainty has impacted the European and US road freight markets.

Ms Goldstone is then joined by ex-Loadstar writer, chartered shipbroker and owner of MJW Consulting, Mike Wackett to discuss Maersk’s Q2 earnings result, and how this compares with the global container market growth and another major carrier’s report.

Ms Goldstone then gives a brief round-up of the latest ocean and air freight rates and reveals what has been on Premium this week, including Alex Lennane’s exclusive long-read analysis on what it’s like to be taken over by DSV.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed this week in under 15 minutes!

Click here to receive an email notification every time we release a podcast.