Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs in latest trade escalation

GM: SUPPLY CHAIN HITBA: CUT THE FAT ON THE BONER: STEADY YIELDMAERSK: SELL-SIDE UPDATESDAC: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONTSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISKMAERSK: FOCUS ON MARGIN IN LOGISTICS AND SERVICES

GM: SUPPLY CHAIN HITBA: CUT THE FAT ON THE BONER: STEADY YIELDMAERSK: SELL-SIDE UPDATESDAC: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONTSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISKMAERSK: FOCUS ON MARGIN IN LOGISTICS AND SERVICES

FUTURE
ID 25620868 © Convisum | Dreamstime.com
By

CNBC reports:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., on top of existing metals duties, in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One on his way to the NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans, said he will announce the new metals tariffs on Monday.

He also said he will announce reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday, to take effect almost immediately, applying them to all countries and matching the tariff rates levied by each country.

“And very simply, it’s, if they charge us, we charge them,” Trump said of the reciprocal tariff plan…

The full post can be read here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC Donald Trump

    Most read news

    Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue

    Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension

    Chaos swirls in wake of Trump de minimis move

    Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies

    More blanked sailings: 'Carriers will not sit on their hands while rates collapse'

    Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships

    De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?

    US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations

    Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly

    Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits

    DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding

    Trend for vertical integration may not be right for multimodal transport

    India pre-empts tariffs with import 'sweetener' for US cars and motorbikes

    'Smart' containers could help beat drug smugglers and thieves

    Five keys to 'successful freight forwarding in an uncertain world'

    How to process an extra million-plus parcels a day from China into the US