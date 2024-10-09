Photo Blog: Maersk names latest dual-fuel methanol vessel 'Alexandra Mærsk'

By Charlotte Goldstone in Felixstowe 09/10/2024

Today, A.P. Moller – Maersk named its newest dual-fuel methanol vessel “Alexandra Maersk” at its opening in Felixstowe, the UK’s busiest container port. Alexandra Maersk will be deployed on an Asia-Europe service.

Alexandra Maersk is the sixth vessel in Maersk’s owned fleet able to sail on methanol in its main and auxiliary engines. It is the fifth ship in a series of 18 large dual-fuel methanol vessels scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025. Each can carry more than 16,000 teu.

Following the tradition of naming Maersk vessels after members of the founding family, Alexandra Maersk is named after Alexandra Mærsk-Møller (1868-1953) who was an older sister of Mr. A.P. Møller, the founder of the Danish carrier.

Inside the vessel

The Loadstar was able to tour the vessel and get a glimpse of the seafarers way of life on board Alexandra Maersk, with such amenities as a swimming pool, gym, recreation room and cinema.

One seafarer noted that having access to these made the long trips away from home more enjoyable, whereas often conditions at sea can be uncomfortable.

The new methanol-enabled ships can reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 65-90% compared to conventional fossil fuels, depending on the feedstock and production process of the methanol, calculated on a lifecycle basis.

CEO of Maersk, Vincent Clerc, said: “To accelerate the transformation, we need the International Maritime Organization’s help closing the price gap between green and fossil fuels to make the green choice the best choice for all.

“Last weeks IMO meeting on that matter was a step in the right direction, but much work remains in the coming months. We remain hopeful and continue to do all in our power to progress the green transition of shipping,” he concluded.

