By Alessandro Pasetti 19/03/2025

Let’s set the record straight: to find a trusted rainmaker in transport and logistics is hard.

Really hard.

So much so that, when a senior appointment is revealed in our industry, it seldom passes unnoticed.

Even more so when it’s made by a carrier of AP Møller-Mærsk’s (APMM) stature.

And

Without a shade of doubt, the addition of ex-Ceva Logistics CEO Xavier Urbain to the board of directors of APMM* is one managerial event that changes the complexity of the Danish would-be integrator’s strategy in ...

