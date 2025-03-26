Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
US importers and shippers await the outcome of the final hearing on the new administration’s ...
There is a great deal of interest in our marketplace as to how Mærsk Logistics & Services (L&S) may change skin or adapt to current market conditions following the recent appointment of Xavier Urbain to AP Møller-Maersk’s (APMM) board of directors.
While rival CMA CGM* is often referred to as a ’neutral’ supply chain partner, and MSC has little ambition to integrate logistics services via Medlog under the same roof, the Danish group has tried hard to make sense of ’L&S ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Cargo chief quits WestJet as freighter operations cease
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
CMA CGM Air Cargo eyes expansion with bid for Air Belgium
Solid results in '24 and a good start to '25, says bullish Hapag-Lloyd CEO
