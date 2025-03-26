Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Morphing from Mærsk Logistics to Mærsk Forwarding?

Insight
ID 359718702 © Pisit Aussawasuriyawong | Dreamstime.com
By

There is a great deal of interest in our marketplace as to how Mærsk Logistics & Services (L&S) may change skin or adapt to current market conditions following the recent appointment of Xavier Urbain to AP Møller-Maersk’s (APMM) board of directors.

While rival CMA CGM* is often referred to as a ’neutral’ supply chain partner, and MSC has little ambition to integrate logistics services via Medlog under the same roof, the Danish group has tried hard to make sense of ’L&S ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Break-up Damco Vertical consolidation

    Most read news

    Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic

    'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth

    Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight

    US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'

    'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines

    US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO

    Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks

    Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire

    Cargo chief quits WestJet as freighter operations cease

    Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO

    CMA CGM Air Cargo eyes expansion with bid for Air Belgium

    Solid results in '24 and a good start to '25, says bullish Hapag-Lloyd CEO

    Europe-E Asia box rates plummeting alongside backhaul demand

    Smart containers: can carriers get a return on the massive investment?

    China hit new record in container production last year

    Expeditors out of court – this is pretty damn weird