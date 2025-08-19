Anne-Sophie Zerlang Karlsen moves up at Maersk
Anne-Sophie Zerlang Karlsen has been appointed chief of staff to CEO of Danish shipping line ...
Musings.
Looking backwards
It was just over a year ago when we predicted that AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) CEO VIncent Clerc would have been gone by now.
That was our base case.
Dead wrong!
Water under the bridge – double or quits now, however?
Oh well, in classic Premium fashion: let’s double down on that, also drawing from feedback in our marketplace and looking forward to the summer of 2026, when APMM may be ready to announce its new leader from January 2027.
The Red Sea crisis has ...
