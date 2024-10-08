By Charlotte Goldstone 08/10/2024

Labour tensions are rising at the Port of Montreal in the countdown to an “indefinite strike”, while carriers push to hike rates on the transatlantic.

The Port of Montreal Longshoremen’s Union has issued an overtime strike notice to begin at 7am on 10 October, set to last indefinitely. This follows a three-day strike that halted operations at two of the busy Canadian seaport’s terminals last week.

After the union announced that its members would cease overtime shifts, the Canadian Maritime Employers Association (MEA) formally asked the Union to withdraw this strike notice, dubbing it as a “pressure tactic”.

The MEA warned that “the complete cessation of overtime has a significant impact on deployed crews and the tasks required for operations”.

It subsequently said that employees assigned to shifts with incomplete crews will not be paid, signalling an escalation to the ongoing labour dispute.

“This measure is necessary considering that incomplete shifts will cause imminent slowdowns or even halt operations at the port, which will result in consequences for the public,” the employer group explained.

Adviser for the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Michel Murray, said the overtime strike aimed to put a “little pressure” on the employer to seek a prompt resolution.

Yesterday, the MEA reiterated its willingness to continue negotiations and urged the union to follow the procedure dictated by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service “in order to reach a negotiated agreement as quickly as possible”.

Negotiations to renew the longshoremen’s collective agreement in Canada have been occurring for over a year due to pay disputes and working conditions.

The MEA has said that “this long delay and the recurrence of labour disputes” has affected the Québec and Canadian economies, and the resulting “significant drop” in cargo at the Port of Montréal has posed “serious financial challenges” for the MEA.

Meanwhile on the Transatlantic trade, several carriers announced surcharge hikes yesterday.

Danish carrier Maersk will introduce a peak season surcharge (PSS) from Europe and East Mediterranean to Canada of $2000 for both teu and feu, effective from 23 October.

CMA CGM issued a PSS from October 15 for cargo from North Europe to the Canadian East Coast of $250 per teu and $500 per feu.

And starting 2 November, the French carrier will introduce an additional PSS from North Europe, Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea and North Africa to Canada East Coast, United States and Mexico East Coast, of $500 per teu and $1,000 per feu.

MSC will increase its PSS as of 1 November “until further notice” to be charged at $1100 per teu and $2200 per feu from West Med and Adriatic to USA, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, Canada and Mexico.

From Israel to these destinations, MSC’s PSS will be charged at $750 per teu and $1500 per feu.