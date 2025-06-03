By Stuart Todd 03/06/2025

CMA CGM is poised to unveil a multi-billion euro investment programme in Algeria, part of strategy to gain access to the promising North African market and trade corridors to sub-Saharan Africa, according to media reports.

It follows a 2 June meeting in Algiers between the head of the French ocean shipping line, Rodolphe Saadé, and Algeria’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, focusing on “reviewing opportunities for cooperation in the port and logistics sector”.

While CMA CGM has not commented, local media reports said the ...

