Wan Hai to increase capacity and services on growing regional routes
Amid US-China tensions, Taiwan shipping line Wan Hai is looking to add capacity to growing ...
Following years of underinvestment, intra-Asia carriers are renewing their feeder and sub-panamax box ship fleets.
The past fortnight has seen orders for 13 newbuildings from Chinese intra-Asia operators Jiangsu Ocean Shipping Co (Josco) and Ningbo Ocean Shipping, as well as Vietnamese feeder operator Hai An Transport ...
Red Sea crisis has driven most new capacity into extended Asia-Europe trades
Carrier price hikes hold, driving spot rates higher as space gets scarcer
Crew forced to abandon ship in latest fire on vessel carrying EVs
The Loadstar Podcast | Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe 2025
Carriers on the hunt for open tonnage again as transpacific rates soar
'Now or never' for Kuehne and DHL GF to hit back at DSV
Asia-West Africa ULCV deployment opens new markets for carriers
Project cargo: oversized and heavy, posing risks outside the norm for ports
Turkish Airlines falls foul of air safety regulations, claims India's aviation authority
Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship
CMA CGM eyeing multi-billion euro investment programme in Algeria
