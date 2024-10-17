Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Ottawa proposes new mediator to break deadlock in Montreal port labour talks

GXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDE

GXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDE

dreamstime_xxl_73901256
© Sehenswerk
By

Canada’s labour minister, Steve McKinnon, is trying to breathe new life into the stalled contract negotiations between Montreal dockworkers and the Maritime Employers Association (MEA), suggesting the appointment of a special mediator to hammer out an agreement.

In a social media post, the minister said the two sides had until tomorrow accept or reject the offer of a 90-day mediation, with no strikes or lock-outs during the talks.

The 1,200 dock workers represented by Longshoremen’s Union Local 375, an affiliate of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, ended a three-day strike at the port’s Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, which handle over 40% of the port’s container traffic, on 3 October.

But they have started an indefinite ban on overtime to keep the pressure on the MEA, which warned that this could paralyse cargo flow through the port.

On its website, it stated: “The MEA believes the systematic refusal of overtime will have significant repercussions on the port’s activities — even to the point of stopping operations — and, by extension, on businesses, industries and the public.”

But one forwarder described this as “alarmist”, claiming this was part of a ritual process of calling for renewed efforts to break the deadlock, adding: “There will be delays, but the carriers will not be hurt. They can make money in situations like this by raising their charges,” he said.

Cargo owners seem unfazed too. Karl-Heinz Legler, general manager of Rutherford Global Logistics, said: “Cargo owners had a whole year of alarm bells. They’ve been constantly faced with labour unrest. By now, after three or four of these labour incidents, they’re becoming more blasé.”

The suspension of the port strike on the US east coast has also eased concerns about cargo to Montreal getting stuck.

And f forwarders this is a welcome relief.

“With the US strike, shippers were looking frantically for solutions,” Mr Legler said. “We worked to assist our people in the US to route cargo through Halifax and other alternatives, which creates a lot of extra work.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Canadian Maritime Employers Association (MEA) Labour relations Port of Montreal Strike inaction CMA CGM ILA Maersk US east coast port strike

    Most read news

    Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks

    Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms

    China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules

    Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot

    A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports

    DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions

    Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry

    French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'

    US retailers look to consumers to save an industrial sector in the doldrums

    Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes

    Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta

    Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services

    Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes

    Timeline essential: Lethargic Kuehne + Nagel? 'Just take it private'

    Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm

    Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete