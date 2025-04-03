Cargo chief quits WestJet as freighter operations cease
WestJet Cargo is losing both its freighters and its head of cargo, after its freight ...
The last hope for a negotiated agreement between the Canadian Maritime Employers Association (MEA) and Montréal Longshoremen’s Union Local 375 is that both parties must submit to arbitration.
The dispute between the port workers and their employers began last September in a bid to increase the dockworkers’ benefits, such as pay, pension, and holidays.
Since then, there have been multiple strikes at the port of Montreal, resulting in a drop in volumes. According to Canada’s labour minister, Steve MacKinnon, the strikes ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs
Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
De minimis change would be 'no bad thing' for logistics operators
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article