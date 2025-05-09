By Charlotte Goldstone 09/05/2025

A “cautious” Hapag-Lloyd has warned it will not accept bookings if port congestion leaves cargo “stranded” at transhipment hubs, leaving Canadian forwarders struggling to secure space to the Middle East.

In a briefing yesterday by Hapag-Lloyd and the Canadian port of St John, one forwarder said “many in Canada are experiencing challenges securing space to key Middle East destinations until late June to early July”.

And the forwarder asked: “What concrete steps are being taken to increase routing options and ...

