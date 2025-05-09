MSC in terminal switch as Nhava Sheva gets strong start to new fiscal year
The Phase 2 launch of PSA International operations in India’s Nhava Sheva (JNPA) port is ...
A “cautious” Hapag-Lloyd has warned it will not accept bookings if port congestion leaves cargo “stranded” at transhipment hubs, leaving Canadian forwarders struggling to secure space to the Middle East.
In a briefing yesterday by Hapag-Lloyd and the Canadian port of St John, one forwarder said “many in Canada are experiencing challenges securing space to key Middle East destinations until late June to early July”.
And the forwarder asked: “What concrete steps are being taken to increase routing options and ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
