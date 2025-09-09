Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / DP World and LaCaisse to build and operate new Montreal box terminal

contrecoeur-3d-terminal3
Photo: Montreal Port Authority
By

DP World has announced that its Canadian subsidiary has signed a concession agreement with the port authority of Montreal to build and operate the planned Contrecœur container terminal.

The facility is set to offer 1.15m teu capacity when it opens – currently slated for 2030 – ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CDPQ DP World Canada Port of Montreal