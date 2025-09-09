No deal, so long-running Canadian port dispute forced into arbitration
The last hope for a negotiated agreement between the Canadian Maritime Employers Association (MEA) and ...
DP World has announced that its Canadian subsidiary has signed a concession agreement with the port authority of Montreal to build and operate the planned Contrecœur container terminal.
The facility is set to offer 1.15m teu capacity when it opens – currently slated for 2030 – ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article