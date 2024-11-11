By Alexander Whiteman 11/11/2024

Canada’s Maritime Employers Association (MEA) has imposed a lockout of striking employees at the port of Montreal, after its “final” offer to the dockworkers was rejected.

Longshoremen’s Union CUPE Local 375 yesterday rejected the deal, maintaining its strike at the Termont terminals, in search of higher pay, while some workers at other facilities are also refusing to work overtime to help clear cargo build-up.

The MEA said it deplored “the negative outcome of the vote” held by the union and had “no choice but to declare a lockout”.

It added that it had repeated its request to the minister of labour to intervene to resolve the dispute as quickly as possible. A number of economic and maritime players across the country have made the same request in recent weeks to get things moving.”

The ‘final offer’ included a cumulative salary increase of more than 20% over six years, retroactive to the beginning of 2024, which the MEA noted would mean the average compensation for dockers would equate to more than C$200,000 (US$143,790) a year, and would also apply to the current pension plan and benefits offered to port of Montreal workers.

A statement from Maersk provided updates on services headed toward the Canadian gateway, noting that CMA CGM was considering options for a vessel, due to arrive later today or tomorrow to discharge at Halifax, with Maersk considering a similar decision for one if its vessels. Its Barcelona Express service would omit Montreal and go on to St John for import discharge.

Meanwhile, rail operator CPKC confirms it will not accept pre-billed or non-billed empties destined for Montreal “until further notice”, with Canadian National having also suspended and removed capacity at inland terminals destined for the port.

Operations at Montreal have been halted since 31 October over a dispute at the two container terminals operated by Termont, responsible for some 40% of port volumes.

According to the eeSea database, there are currently four vessels waiting at anchorage and one at berth. The port authority said: “These activities require only 45 longshore workers to complete the tasks on the docks, since volumes have dropped significantly.

“The longshore workers’ multiple strikes… affect not only operations, but also, more importantly, public safety and the entire Quebec and Canadian economy, by depriving thousands of businesses and consumers of essential goods,” it added.