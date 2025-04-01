Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / CMA CGM set to takeover Air Belgium following court approval

CMA CGM has confirmed it is aiming to take over Air Belgium, after a court deemed its bid admissible. 

Last week it was revealed that CMA CGM had put in a takeover offer for the cargo operations of the distressed carrier, which is insolvent. An original bid by Air One and a Dutch group, Peso Aviation, was ruled out by the court, reportedly over missed deadlines. 

CMA CGM told The Loadstar in a statement: “In the context of the Air Belgium acquisition ...

    Topics

    Air Belgium CMA CGM CMA CGM Air Cargo M&A

