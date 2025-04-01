CMA CGM targets auto sector via Ceva ro-ro transhipment services
Transporting finished vehicles appears to have become a new growth bet for cash-rich mega-container lines ...
CMA CGM has confirmed it is aiming to take over Air Belgium, after a court deemed its bid admissible.
Last week it was revealed that CMA CGM had put in a takeover offer for the cargo operations of the distressed carrier, which is insolvent. An original bid by Air One and a Dutch group, Peso Aviation, was ruled out by the court, reportedly over missed deadlines.
CMA CGM told The Loadstar in a statement: “In the context of the Air Belgium acquisition ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article