By Alex Lennane 01/04/2025

CMA CGM has confirmed it is aiming to take over Air Belgium, after a court deemed its bid admissible.

Last week it was revealed that CMA CGM had put in a takeover offer for the cargo operations of the distressed carrier, which is insolvent. An original bid by Air One and a Dutch group, Peso Aviation, was ruled out by the court, reportedly over missed deadlines.

CMA CGM told The Loadstar in a statement: “In the context of the Air Belgium acquisition ...

