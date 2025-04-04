By Alex Lennane 04/04/2025

Only two political leaders are listed on The Loadstar’s ’tag’ menu. One, we’ve heard quite enough from this week.

The very fact the other name is there at all shows how political the logistics industry has become in one country in particular: France.

CMA CGM is a political animal. Yes, it’s 6% owned by the French state, via public sector investment bank Bpifrance, according to CapitalIQ estimates, and Particia Barbizet is a board member of both Bpifrance and CMA – she ...

