CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
CMA CGM appears to be warming to new network partners on Indian trades to compete ...
Transporting finished vehicles appears to have become a new growth bet for cash-rich mega-container lines trying to diversify beyond container logistics in an increasingly competitive environment.
CMA CGM is the latest to join that push, having recently acquired four pure car-carrier newbuilds from a Chinese yard, all dual-fuel, capable of operating on liquified natural gas (LNG).
Their operations are managed through the Marseille-based carrier’s sister unit Ceva Logistics, according to available information.
Hambantota International Port ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article