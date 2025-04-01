By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 01/04/2025

Transporting finished vehicles appears to have become a new growth bet for cash-rich mega-container lines trying to diversify beyond container logistics in an increasingly competitive environment.

CMA CGM is the latest to join that push, having recently acquired four pure car-carrier newbuilds from a Chinese yard, all dual-fuel, capable of operating on liquified natural gas (LNG).

Their operations are managed through the Marseille-based carrier’s sister unit Ceva Logistics, according to available information.

Hambantota International Port ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN