Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow
Strike-related airspace closure in Belgium means all flights will be cancelled at Liege and Brussels ...
Lufthansa Cargo (LC) has warned customers that strikes tomorrow and Friday at Munich Airport (MUC) will mean its operations will be “significantly limited”.
German trade union ver.di has announced ’warning strikes’ by security and ground handling staff at MUC on 27 and 28 February.
“As a result, it is likely that no cargo will be transported from, to, or via, Munich on Lufthansa Group passenger aircraft from Thursday at midnight to Friday at 23:59pm,” Lufthansa Cargo warned customers yesterday.
Further, from midday today ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article