By Charlotte Goldstone 26/02/2025

Lufthansa Cargo (LC) has warned customers that strikes tomorrow and Friday at Munich Airport (MUC) will mean its operations will be “significantly limited”.

German trade union ver.di has announced ’warning strikes’ by security and ground handling staff at MUC on 27 and 28 February.

“As a result, it is likely that no cargo will be transported from, to, or via, Munich on Lufthansa Group passenger aircraft from Thursday at midnight to Friday at 23:59pm,” Lufthansa Cargo warned customers yesterday.

Further, from midday today ...

