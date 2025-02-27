Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Lufthansa Cargo (LC) has warned customers that strikes tomorrow and Friday at Munich Airport (MUC) ...
French industry body the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) is demanding a swift end to the strikes at the country’s ports, which yesterday saw a one-day stoppage with a further 24-hour walkout set for today.
However, the appeal has fallen on deaf ears. Following a spate of stoppages this month, unions have announced an intensive programme of industrial action for March.
A 72-hour strike is planned between 18-20 March, four-hour walkouts on 4, 6, 10, 12, 14, 24, 26 and 28 ...
