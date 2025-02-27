Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more

Le Havre © Stefan Rotter
French industry body the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) is demanding a swift end to the strikes at the country’s ports, which yesterday saw a one-day stoppage with a further 24-hour walkout set for today.

However, the appeal has fallen on deaf ears. Following a spate of stoppages this month, unions have announced an intensive programme of industrial action for March.

A 72-hour strike is planned between 18-20 March, four-hour walkouts on 4, 6, 10, 12, 14, 24, 26 and 28 ...

    France France Supply Chain Port of Le Havre Port of Marseille Strike inaction

