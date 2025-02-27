By Stuart Todd 27/02/2025

French industry body the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) is demanding a swift end to the strikes at the country’s ports, which yesterday saw a one-day stoppage with a further 24-hour walkout set for today.

However, the appeal has fallen on deaf ears. Following a spate of stoppages this month, unions have announced an intensive programme of industrial action for March.

A 72-hour strike is planned between 18-20 March, four-hour walkouts on 4, 6, 10, 12, 14, 24, 26 and 28 ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN