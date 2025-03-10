Flights cancelled as German airport workers strike

By Alex Lennane 10/03/2025

As noted last week, German airports are facing chaos today as Ver.di union members down tools. Lufthansa Cargo has asked customers to check its website for all information on flight schedules, and to check its tracking service on the status of shipments. Most flights have been cancelled, with just 62 out of 1,116 scheduled fights at Frankfurt Airport operating.

