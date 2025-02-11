Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Maersk warns of delays in Rotterdam after port workers' strike

Mayview Maersk
Photo: VesselFinder
By

Maersk has advised that, following a strike at Hutchison Port Delta II in Rotterdam on Sunday, there are delays at the port. Operations resumed yesterday, but there is still a slowdown – “for an undetermined period”.

Maersk warned of a reduced number of moves per hour, “consequently prolonging the time vessels are operated on and significantly disrupting their normal schedules. To minimise disruptions and protect overall reliability to your supply chains, contingent decisions will be made in the upcoming days and all customers whose cargo is impacted will receive specific information regarding detailed schedule changes and alternative options provide”, it said.

