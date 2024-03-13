Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Mærsk vs CMA CGM – 'conglomerate thinking' tested

AMST
ID 39659368 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
By

February 2009: I have just started working at Dow Jones in London at 10 Fleet Place, tasked with covering multiple consumer-facing verticals, including industrials and automotive. It was six verticals in total.

Target: our product is B2B mostly-M&A research for the bankers. We need to come up with actionable deal-related leads. Booze and tobacco were also on the menu both at work, as a vertical assignment, and for entertainment. It will appear clearer later why this is relevant.

My feet under the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk CMA CGM Vertical consolidation Bollore Logistics

    Most Read

    Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

    Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers

    Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'

    Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease

    Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel

    Carriers still need another 400,000 teu to maintain services

    sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO

    CMA CGM commits to no job cuts for a year, following Bolloré deal

    News Podcast | Mar 2024 | TPM24 ‘live’, USWC gateways and the latest on transpac contract negotiations

    TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper

    Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints

    FedEx vs UPS – M&A arm-wrestling, with or without Schenker

    Flying start to the year as airfreight benefits from shipping delays

    TPM 24: To hub-and-spoke, or not to hub-and-spoke? That is the question

    US cyber experts probe suspect modems on China-made cranes

    China splashes out on transport infrastructure to boost economic growth