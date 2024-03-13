Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'
Maersk’s ambition to become “the integrator of container logistics”, combining shipping and port terminals with ...
February 2009: I have just started working at Dow Jones in London at 10 Fleet Place, tasked with covering multiple consumer-facing verticals, including industrials and automotive. It was six verticals in total.
Target: our product is B2B mostly-M&A research for the bankers. We need to come up with actionable deal-related leads. Booze and tobacco were also on the menu both at work, as a vertical assignment, and for entertainment. It will appear clearer later why this is relevant.
My feet under the ...
Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks
Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers
Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'
Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease
Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel
Carriers still need another 400,000 teu to maintain services
sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO
CMA CGM commits to no job cuts for a year, following Bolloré deal
News Podcast | Mar 2024 | TPM24 ‘live’, USWC gateways and the latest on transpac contract negotiations
TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper
Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article