By Alessandro Pasetti 13/03/2024

February 2009: I have just started working at Dow Jones in London at 10 Fleet Place, tasked with covering multiple consumer-facing verticals, including industrials and automotive. It was six verticals in total.

Target: our product is B2B mostly-M&A research for the bankers. We need to come up with actionable deal-related leads. Booze and tobacco were also on the menu both at work, as a vertical assignment, and for entertainment. It will appear clearer later why this is relevant.