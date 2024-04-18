CMA CGM joins Renault and Volvo in Flexis electric truck JV
CMA CGM has joined the Flexis electric light van manufacturing joint-venture, formed between carmakers Renault ...
Bolloré’s Polynesia subsidiary has been put up for sale by new parent CMA CGM, claiming local regulators forced its hand.
Concerned over the emergence of a regional monopoly, the Polynesian Competition Authority (APC) warned CMA CGM it would block its acquisition of Bolloré unless it terminated its Panama Direct Line service or sold off Bolloré’s Polynesia business.
The acquisition went ahead after a commitment by the French group to the APC and the EC it would sell several subsidiaries, not just that in Polynesia.
This morning, CMA CGM said: “The group has initiated the sale of 100% of Bolloré Logistics’ activities in Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin, French Guiana and Polynesia.
“In this context, the CMA CGM group has received a put option from Balguerie Group, with which it has signed an exclusivity agreement for the sale of these activities.”
Given the local subsidiary’s size – just 37 staff running a 600 sq metre warehouse – there was little chance it would drop the service, which runs from Belgium to Australia, via the US east coast and the Panama Canal.
The carrier’s 100% acquisition of Bolloré Logistics’ was confirmed on 29 Feb, with the final price listed as €4.85bn ($5.17bn).
MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'
Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali
Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker
Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again
'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates
Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports
Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace
Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports
Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai
US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie
Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article