Amanda Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as global head of OMS
DHL Global Forwarding has appointed Amanda Rasmussen as global head of order management solutions (OMS), ...
We read it yesterday on ShippingWatch: the shippers apparently are the ones not…
… jumping for joy at the prospect of footing the bill for the green transition in our sector. To pay for the environmental push made by their transport and logistics (T&L) partners in supply chain, just doesn’t top the agenda apart from a few* remarkable exceptions.
(*Even then, usually cash-rich, marketing- and greenwashing-prone… but it’s fine.)
And there’s solid logic behind it because, one way to look at this thorny ...
Dali cargo owners face massive costs if general average is declared
Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way
ONE and Yang Ming bounced into transpac network clarification, post-Hapag
Ro-ro services set for months of delays after Baltimore bridge disaster
Transport workers' strike in Finland extended again
Far East-Middle East/India trade booms, as European exporters suffer
With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development'
DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions
US plans new import tax thresholds 'to close loopholes exploited by China'
Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL
Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter
Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article