CJ Logistics poaches Expeditors veteran as it eyes international growth

Expeditors in court – not over just yet, going to appeal
Wheels of Justice still turning
South Korea’s CJ Logistics has poached Expeditors veteran Jonathan Song, appointing him head of global business as it looks to hasten its overseas growth.
Having spent more than a quarter of a century with Expeditors, CJ is reportedly hoping Mr Song’s appointment ...
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom
Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
Schedule reliability on the rise despite European port congestion
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article