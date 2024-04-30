ONE reports 2023 profit collapse due to rates decline, but volumes were up
Japanese container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has provided the first indication of the financial ...
With the Red Sea crisis having effectively shielded the container shipping industry from a huge swing into overcapacity and the prospect of loss-making freight rates, one question stands out: will carriers be willing to change their guidance on 2024 earnings?
After all, rival ONE’s 2023 annual report, out today, which also includes the first quarter of calendar 2024, showed that the Red Sea crisis has become a real earnings boost for carriers, with the Singapore-headquartered line now forecasting a $1bn Ebit ...
DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share
Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban
Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high
FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted
Schenker, what Schenker? DSV boss talks up options – yes, Sir!
Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish
Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators
Box ship diversions due to Red Sea crisis having dramatic impact on emissions
Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off
Colombo capacity crunch adding to container line woes
Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article