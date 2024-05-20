By Gavin van Marle 20/05/2024

Wind the clock back a few weeks, if you can remember which phase of insanity the shipping market was passing through*, and only a madman would have predicted that come the first quarter earnings season analysts would be asking themselves why management teams weren’t raising their full-year profit forecasts.

(*Hint: it was the one where shipping lines were staring down the barrel of the metaphorical gun in the shape of massive overcapacity and loss-making freight rates; before their crews found themselves ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN