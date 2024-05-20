Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Conf call redux: Pure play+ Hapag-Lloyd surprised, cautious and...

PHONE CALL
ID 44030609 © Yolfran | Dreamstime.com
By

Wind the clock back a few weeks, if you can remember which phase of insanity the shipping market was passing through*, and only a madman would have predicted that come the first quarter earnings season analysts would be asking themselves why management teams weren’t raising their full-year profit forecasts.

(*Hint: it was the one where shipping lines were staring down the barrel of the metaphorical gun in the shape of massive overcapacity and loss-making freight rates; before their crews found themselves ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Conference call redux Hapag-Lloyd AP Moller - Maersk Calculating Capacity Linerlytica ONE Rates - the eternal tango Red Sea Crisis Zim

    Most read news

    Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike

    Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'

    'Liner panic' as new container production hits a post-Covid peak

    Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity

    E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market

    East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up

    California staff launch class action against Ceva over 'breaches of Labor Code'

    US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches

    Temu shifts focus from US – but air cargo still bullish on ecommerce

    Cargolux on the hunt for another 747F as ecommerce eats up capacity

    Hapag-Lloyd Q1 results: 'significant swings' creating uncertainty in the market

    CMA CGM switches box ship call to Chennai as Ennore struggles

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – country & cluster leads revealed

    'One FedEx' – what to expect

    USMX and ILA to start talks on new contract covering Atlantic coast ports

    Digitisation will reduce CO2 emissions at the port of Gothenburg