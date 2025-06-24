Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / CMA CGM boosts its maritime footprint in India and eyes coastal trade

dreamstime_xs_163777170
ID 163777170 © Michaelvi | Dreamstime.com
By

CMA CGM continues to boost its Indian container trade profile as the trend for diversifying supply chains within Asia gathers momentum.

The French transport group has added the chartered  4,395-teu SCI Mumbai to its India-registered fleet, according to industry sources.

The ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM Hapag-Lloyd Shipping Corporation of India (SCI)

    Most read news

    DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style

    Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for

    New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains

    Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades

    Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack

    Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'

    Shipper's logistics arm widens its focus and invests in airfreight

    ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'

    Asia-Europe container volumes up 17% in two years

    Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises

    As DSV leads, enter a sea-air pure-play 'Restructured Kuehne'

    Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty

    Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins

    Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services

    Blow to cargo exports as Air India reduces long-haul services

    Secondary box trades take centre stage, with global volume growth set to wane