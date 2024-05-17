Hapag-Lloyd Q1 results: 'significant swings' creating uncertainty in the market
Despite seeing first-quarter carryings increase 6.8% to 3m teu, German carrier Hapag-Lloyd saw revenues and ...
Heading to the pub the other day in Ipswich for a well-deserved pint, I found myself having to deal with a comrade’s fair remarks in the wake of Hapag-Lloyd’s Q1 24 update:
“Look, these Western carriers give guidance and their [low-high-end adjusted earnings] spreads are narrowing but are still so wide you can barely call it guidance.”
Still, Hapag-Lloyd shines, on a trailing basis, where it matters: financial acumen. How?
By putting the hard cash saved during the good pandemic days to work.
Looking ...
Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike
Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'
'Liner panic' as new container production hits a post-Covid peak
Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity
E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market
More checks and delays at Nhava Sheva after latest seizure of goods from China
California staff launch class action against Ceva over 'breaches of Labor Code'
Air cargo's summer: traditionally slack, or Red Sea-induced demand?
Temu shifts focus from US – but air cargo still bullish on ecommerce
Last hurrah for de minimis imports to US consumers before a wave of legislation
Hapag-Lloyd Q1 results: 'significant swings' creating uncertainty in the market
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – country & cluster leads revealed
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article