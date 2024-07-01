Hapag-Lloyd: Hanseatic Global Terminals – a new brand to strengthen and expand the terminal business

By LoadstarEditorial 01/07/2024

– New brand emphasises commitment to quality and expansive terminals operations

– Bundling of a portfolio of 20 container terminals in 11 countries

– Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals: “Hanseatic Global Terminals strongly supports our commitment to quality, efficiency and sustainability”

Effective from 1 July, Hapag-Lloyd’s Terminal and Infrastructure division will adopt a new brand name to reflect its forward-looking growth ambitions and deep-rooted maritime tradition:

Hanseatic Global Terminals.

Hanseatic Global Terminals is based in Rotterdam and commenced operations in June 2023 as a fully owned but independent stand-alone business unit. Inspired by the “Hanseatic League”, a historic association of seafaring merchants in Northern Europe, the brand name emphasises the company’s commitment to quality and expansive terminal operations. With the strategic rebranding, Hanseatic Global Terminals aims to increase operational efficiency and promote sustainable growth that will benefit customers and partners worldwide.

“Hanseatic Global Terminals strongly supports our commitment to quality, efficiency and sustainability,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals and member of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd. “Our customers and partners will enjoy significant benefits, such as even more reliable and efficient services. In addition, the increased manageability supports our sustainability efforts.”

Hanseatic Global Terminals will manage and consolidate terminal and infrastructure investments across 20 terminals in 11 countries. Key locations include Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg (Germany), JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven (Germany), Terminal TC3 in Tangier (Morocco) and Terminal 2 in Damietta (Egypt), which is currently under construction. In addition, the company manages terminals in the Americas, acquired through the acquisition of the terminal business of Chile-based SAAM Terminals, and in India through the investment in J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited. Moreover, Hanseatic Global Terminals holds a minority stake in the Spinelli Group.