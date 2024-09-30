Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Liner schedule reliability: some improvement as strike turmoil begins

MAERSK: ROARING BACK DHL: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDKNIN: NEW LOWDHL: GREEN PHARMA TIESDHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICEWTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOES

MAERSK: ROARING BACK DHL: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDKNIN: NEW LOWDHL: GREEN PHARMA TIESDHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICEWTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOES

dreamstime_xs_178012492
ID 178012492 | Cargo © David Tonelson | Dreamstime.com
By

On the eve of possible widespread disruption due to industrial action across US east and Gulf coast ports, schedule reliability across the container shipping sector has been marginally improving.

According to SeaIntelligence Consulting, global schedule reliability in August improved by 0.7 percentage points compared with July, to reach 52.8% of all sailings arriving on time, and it added that overall schedule reliability this year had stabilised within the 50%-55% range.

“While disappointingly low, the minimal volatility this year does give shippers a relatively good idea of what to expect month-on-month,” Sea-Intelligence chief executive Alan Murphy said.

However, schedule reliability in August was 10.2 percentage points below the same point in 2023, while the average delay for late vessel arrivals increased by 0.03 days over July, to 5.28 days – the only point at which vessels have been later than this was during the pandemic period of 2021-2022.

On a year-on-year basis, August arraivals were 0.62 days later than August 2023.

The best-performing carriers were Maersk, with a schedule reliability rate of 54.7%, closely followed by soon-to-be Gemini partner Hapag-Lloyd, with a schedule reliability rate of 54.3%.

Another eight carriers – OOCL, HMM, CMA CGM, MSC, Cosco, Evergreen, ONE and Yang Ming – all posted reliability rates of above the 50% mark, while Pacific International Lines had the lowest reliability, at 37.2%.

“In August 2024, the schedule reliability difference between the most and least reliable carrier increased to 17.5 percentage points, the highest figure in all of 2024.

“There were nine carriers with a month-on-month improvement in schedule reliability in August 2024, with HMM recording the largest increase of 7.4 percentage points,” said Mr Murphy.

“On a year-on-year level, only HMM and Yang Ming recorded an improvement, of 4.4 and 3.6 percentage points respectively,” he added.

If the US east and Gulf coast strikes are prolonged, the October schedule reliability figures could make for grim reading.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hapag-Lloyd Maersk Line Pacific International Lines Schedule reliability Sea-Intellignce Adani Group CMA CGM MSC Port of Chennai Port positions Transhipment Tactics Tuticorin Vizhinjam Port

    Most read news

    USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms

    US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions

    Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike

    Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo

    FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike

    USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA

    THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming

    ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike

    DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost

    Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike

    Lufthansa Cargo folds SAF costs into its airfreight surcharge

    DSV + Schenker's 3.2x corporate multiplier – white-collars at risk

    Bottlenecks begin to form in Asia as air peak season approaches

    Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday

    Maersk to provide fulfilment services for Amazon from French warehouse 

    Mærsk Line shoots to the bottom of earnings/teu league