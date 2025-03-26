Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals

By

New data from liner analysts at Sea-Intelligence Consulting has confirmed early schedule reliability figures for the Gemini Cooperation were above its targeted 90% threshold.

However, Sea-Intelligence schedule reliability data also shows that the first month of operations at MSC’s now standalone east-west network and that of the recently formed Premier Alliance showed significantly higher levels of reliability at origin ports.

In contrast, shippers with cargo on the last few 2M and THE Alliance services, which are in the process of being phased ...

    Topics

    2M Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe Meet Mr Reliable Ocean Alliance Schedule reliability THE Alliance Transatlantic Transpacific

