By Gavin van Marle 26/03/2025

New data from liner analysts at Sea-Intelligence Consulting has confirmed early schedule reliability figures for the Gemini Cooperation were above its targeted 90% threshold.

However, Sea-Intelligence schedule reliability data also shows that the first month of operations at MSC’s now standalone east-west network and that of the recently formed Premier Alliance showed significantly higher levels of reliability at origin ports.

In contrast, shippers with cargo on the last few 2M and THE Alliance services, which are in the process of being phased ...

