By Gavin van Marle 20/03/2025

German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd appears to have slightly lost market share last year, today reporting its 2024 annual results.

The carrier carried a total of 12.4m teu, a 4.7% increase over the 11.9m teu it lifted in 2023, while the global market, according to Container Trade Statistics (CTS), grew 6.2% during the same period.

However, the company said its results “significantly exceeded expectations at the beginning of the year”, reporting a 6.6% increase in group revenues, to $20.7bn last year, compared ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN