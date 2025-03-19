Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
Maersk Line appears to have temporarily abandoned its strategy of maintaining capacity at no more ...
The Gemini Alliance has dropped below its targeted 90% reliability for the first time since its launch, and is on “a downward trend”, according to analysts at liner database eeSea.
The platform’s latest two weeks of data, which now include Gemini’s first head-haul arrivals into North America, show that while reliability remains high, “the downward trend unfortunately continues”.
It revealed that the alliance’s on-time-performance (OTP) since its launch on 1 February had fallen below 90% for the first time.
In the two weeks ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Maersk in firing line over 'abandoned container' in Africa
Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article