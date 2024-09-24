USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
As the deadline for a new contract between the US east and Gulf coast members ...
WMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATEDDHL: FORWARDING YIELD NORMALISATION DHL: GROUP EBIT BASE CASEDHL: EXPRESS MARKET SHAREDHL: DSV BUYING SCHENKER OPPORTUNITY OR RISK DHL: LEGAL AND MANAGEMENT STRUCTURES AMZN: AI ANTHROPIC UPSIDEZIM: US PORT STRIKES WINNERDHL: REACTIONDHL: SELL-SIDE VIEWDHL: STRATEGY BA: LOW AND HOPECHRW: REMARKABLY RESILIENTFDX: TSUNAMI STRIKES KNIN: BACK FROM LOWSFDX: AGM POST-HAMMERING
WMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATEDDHL: FORWARDING YIELD NORMALISATION DHL: GROUP EBIT BASE CASEDHL: EXPRESS MARKET SHAREDHL: DSV BUYING SCHENKER OPPORTUNITY OR RISK DHL: LEGAL AND MANAGEMENT STRUCTURES AMZN: AI ANTHROPIC UPSIDEZIM: US PORT STRIKES WINNERDHL: REACTIONDHL: SELL-SIDE VIEWDHL: STRATEGY BA: LOW AND HOPECHRW: REMARKABLY RESILIENTFDX: TSUNAMI STRIKES KNIN: BACK FROM LOWSFDX: AGM POST-HAMMERING
With just a week before an increasingly probable US East and Gulf Coast port strike, carriers have been laying out contingency plans including pre-emptively halting inland cargo movement and announcing new congestion-related surcharges.
Maersk said it will implement a ‘local port disruption surcharge’ for all cargo moving to and from the US east and Gulf coast terminals from 21 October “depending on the impact of the disruption to the supply chain”, of $1,500 per teu and $3,000 per feu.
“This surcharge is necessary to cover the higher operational costs that will be incurred due to the service disruptions,” explained the Danish carrier.
From 19 October, Hapag-Lloyd will implement a Work Interruption Destination Surcharge (WID) for imports to the US east and Gulf coast from East Asia and a Work Disruption Surcharge (WDS) from the rest of the world on 18 October, both at $1,000 per teu.
CMA CGM’s 11 October surcharge will be $800 per teu and $1,000 per feu for all exports from east and Gulf coast ports, and an import surcharge of $1,500 per teu.
It will also add a peak season surcharge of $1,000 per unit to imports from the Indian Subcontinent and Middle East on 1 November, postponed from 1 October.
Japanese carrier ONE has yet to announce surcharges but warned that booking adjustments, including rolls to other vessels or cancellations, may be needed from this week.
North American intermodal operator CSX said in the event of a strike it would “work port by port to take traffic… as long as [it] can safely access the terminal” and will accept imports “up until the port goes on strike”.
However, it yesterday halted Canadian exports via the interchange it operates with Canadian National until further notice, explaining that cargo enroute will not be accessible if it is stuck on the rail.
Maersk also noted that terminals’ ability to monitor reefer containers will be impacted during a strike and encouraged exporters to “plan accordingly” to avoid damage to temperature-controlled cargo.
ONE similarly encouraged customers to pick up their import cargo prior to 30 September, advising that “reefers might not be monitored while ports are closed”.
The Japanese carrier will pause acceptance of new US reefer export bookings for vessels departing on or after 1 October, and Hapag-Lloyd will not accept refrigerated reservations at its inland terminals after 26 September.
Hapag will also stop loading East Coast export traffic from 29 September and will hold all export traffic at its inland terminals between 30 September and 1 October.
“On October 1, 2024, we will reassess if reservations need to be cancelled,” it said
“Our main goal is to take traffic as long as possible but also be careful not to put reefer traffic at risk. Holding export units at origin starting 30/9, is to avoid having any freight sit outside of a terminal and subject the loaded freight to vandalism.”
Founder of detention, demurrage and maritime dispute company FourOneOne, Sara Dandan, told The Loadstar: “I feel like any freight forwarder worth their salt has contingencies in place to mitigate any issues caused by a strike at these ports.
“I think we’ve all been given so much warning that most shippers and forwarders have alternative plans and routes in place. Or at least they should,” she concluded.
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce
Singapore to gain six Asia-North Europe calls in alliance reshuffle
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
Germany AG in disarray – 'DSV vs CVC' not over yet
A structural shift in road freight – who are the winners, and losers?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article