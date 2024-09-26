MSC plans to develop new box terminal at Aarhus angers APMT
MSC’s port operating subsidiary, Terminal Investment Ltd (TIL), has signed a deal with the port ...
If revenues from ocean shipping have hitherto been the main financial focus for AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) to fulfil its end-to-end container integrator strategy in supply chain, its logistics proposition definitely needs to pull its weight sooner rather than later in order to strengthen the group’s earnings power.
That’s one immediate takeaway from leading coverage in this week’s Alphaliner report, which ran comprehensive analysis on first-half operating profits (or Ebit) of nine, listed box lines that compete with emboldened market leader MSC ...
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
Air charter market braced for very busy Q4, and prices are rising
Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough
