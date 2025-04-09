By Gavin van Marle 09/04/2025

Volumes carried by Cosco-owned container line OOCL in the first quarter soared, compared with the same period last year, suggesting it made rapid market share gains in some key trades.

Globally, the Hong Kong-based carrier transported 1.96m teu in the first three months of the year, up 9.3% year on year, while total revenue increased 16.8%, to $2.3bn, and its average revenue per teu increased 6.9% compared with Q1 24.

However, there were considerable variances across the trades. Its transpacific services saw ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN