Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

EXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUTMAERSK: BOTTOM FISHING NO MOREDHL: IN THE DOCKHLAG: GREEN DEALXOM: GEOPOLITICAL RISK AND OIL REBOUND IMPACTZIM: END OF STRIKE HANGOVER

EXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUTMAERSK: BOTTOM FISHING NO MOREDHL: IN THE DOCKHLAG: GREEN DEALXOM: GEOPOLITICAL RISK AND OIL REBOUND IMPACTZIM: END OF STRIKE HANGOVER

Debenhams
By

Garment factories are demanding millions of dollars from a forwarder, following the collapse of the UK’s Debenhams chain in 2020.

Bangladeshi garment exporters are looking for legal avenues to reclaim the debt from Debenham’s local freight forwarder, Expo Freight, as factory workers have not been paid.

Debenhams filed for bankruptcy in April 2020 owing some $70.48m to 36 Bangladeshi suppliers. Although some $60m has now been recovered, garment shippers are demanding logistics companies, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, facilitate the remainder of the payment.

Other carriers cited include container company BLPL, and forwarders TPL, GBX, and Sky Ways.

The garment factory contracts with Debenhams agreed that the retailer would send money via its nominated forwarder. However, as Debenhams’ fortunes waned, it received the goods, but did not pay the money, leaving the responsibility with the forwarder. Under the deal, the carriers are expected to mediate in any dispute or facilitate payment.

Unpaid Bangladeshi suppliers issued a legal notice to Expo Freight in April, 2024. But according to Md Zahangir Alam, convener of the Debenhams Vendors Community (DVC) at a press meeting in Dhaka on Saturday, Expo failed to respond.

Mr Alam claimed that neither the carriers, Expo, or Debenhams have responded to their demand for the remaining $10.21m.

“Most of the Debenhams suppliers are now fighting to survive,” said Mr Alam.

“We are unable to pay wages in time now. Most of these factories will be closed unless we can get the money back in a fortnight, and hundreds of workers will lose their jobs if the factories are closed down.”

The Debenhams Vendors Community said that unless the money was paid in 15 days, it would protest outside the Expo office in Dhaka, as well as taking legal action against Expo and the carriers.

Expo Freight, one of the top freight forwarding agencies in Bangladesh with some 10% market share, denied the claim.

Mahbub Sarker, head of finance & accounts, said: “We don’t think the figure mentioned is correct. These deliveries were made in 2020, thus we have no idea how much the suppliers could recover from the buyer.

“We have no idea under what conditions they did business with Debenhams. Maybe there are some inconsistencies in this case. We follow Bangladesh government rules.

“In the past we assisted these factories to get payment and we will work together to recover the remainder, if any.”

The first $60m was recovered after Maersk and Expo agreed to pay 70%  of the FOB price of goods carried by Maersk.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bangladesh Debenhams Debenhams Vendors Community (DVC) Expo Freight Hapag-Lloyd Maersk AP Moller - Maersk Evergreen HMM Matson ONE network OOCL Regional Container Lines Transpacific Zim

    Most read news

    Talks rumoured to be underway after USMX urged ILA back to the table

    Port strike will see 60 more ships at anchor this week and rates rising

    US ports re-open as ILA and USMX extend master contract - and negotiations - to January

    Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise

    Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'

    Another round of staff lay-offs at Flexport

    Here’s how the DSV-Schenker integration favours Schenker

    Shippers brace for extra costs as carriers invoke force majeure

    Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft

    Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker 

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Strike swell hits transatlantic rates – transpac shippers hold their breath

    Air charter demand soars as humanitarian flights add to strike fears

    Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak

    'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting

    Fans of American toilet paper in Poland back on a roll