Q1 'better than expected' for Maersk – but 'there's more pressure to come'
Stronger-than-expected demand and continuing disruption from the Red Sea crisis produced a better-than-expected return for ...
Previously done here with Premium’s first reaction to AP Møller-Mærsk’s (APMM) interims, it’s crystal clear to everybody in our marketplace that the Danish carrier’s Q1 24 update out today, 2 May, was just barely decent…
… despite a low end of guidance for 2024 group Ebit that was materially upgraded from -$5bn to -$2bn.
(The high end of range, unfortunately, is still $0bn.)
Yet, APMM is buying time, in my view inconceivably highlighting a “positive start” to the year in the investor pack.
Also, ...
