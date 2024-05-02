By Alessandro Pasetti 02/05/2024

Previously done here with Premium’s first reaction to AP Møller-Mærsk’s (APMM) interims, it’s crystal clear to everybody in our marketplace that the Danish carrier’s Q1 24 update out today, 2 May, was just barely decent…

… despite a low end of guidance for 2024 group Ebit that was materially upgraded from -$5bn to -$2bn.

(The high end of range, unfortunately, is still $0bn.)

Yet, APMM is buying time, in my view inconceivably highlighting a “positive start” to the year in the investor pack.

Also, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN