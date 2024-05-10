Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot
Patterns: here we go
My old-school two-fingers approach to spot value at liquidation all the way through the balance sheet (only) – rather than (only) giving the middle finger to those mad dogs* in banking who came up with the brilliant idea of creating Forward Air (FWRD) + Omni Logistics.
(*Promptly skip to the bottom of this column for the greetings.)
That’s the mood today.
Emotions aside: a) massively over-leveraged; b) with debt covenants firmly on all sell-side analysts’ radar, as emerged yesterday, 9 May, during the ...
Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'
Flexport under fire as Peloton claims 'unfair D&D fees' cost it millions
News Podcast | May 2024 | Container shipping: a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma
Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount
Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on
Contract logistics the star performer for DHL, but weak rates take a toll
Maersk draws up contingency plans for rail strike in Canada
Capacity problems loom as transhipment boxes clog major West Med hubs
The shifting landscape of the world's air cargo carriers
Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot
Analysis: As Shopify tumbles, distress mounts at Flexport
DHL Group: Forwarding burns cash, Supply Chain outshines the rest
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article