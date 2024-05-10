Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / At liquidation value: M&A mongrel Forward Air – how exciting!

distress
ID 315861905 © Cherezoff | Dreamstime.com
By

My old-school two-fingers approach to spot value at liquidation all the way through the balance sheet (only) – rather than (only) giving the middle finger to those mad dogs* in banking who came up with the brilliant idea of creating Forward Air (FWRD) + Omni Logistics.

(*Promptly skip to the bottom of this column for the greetings.)

That’s the mood today.

Emotions aside: a) massively over-leveraged; b) with debt covenants firmly on all sell-side analysts’ radar, as emerged yesterday, 9 May, during the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER
Advertisement

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Forward Air M&A radar Omni Logistics private equity Australia Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'

    Flexport under fire as Peloton claims 'unfair D&D fees' cost it millions

    News Podcast | May 2024 | Container shipping: a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma

    Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount

    Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on

    Contract logistics the star performer for DHL, but weak rates take a toll

    Maersk draws up contingency plans for rail strike in Canada

    Capacity problems loom as transhipment boxes clog major West Med hubs

    The shifting landscape of the world's air cargo carriers

    Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot

    Analysis: As Shopify tumbles, distress mounts at Flexport

    DHL Group: Forwarding burns cash, Supply Chain outshines the rest

    Expeditors – where history rhymes

    Regional operators launch feeder services as mainline carriers adjust port calls

    Baltimore plans explosive end for collapsed bridge to free trapped box ship

    A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens