TT Club’s Laurence Jones announces retirement plans 

thumbnail_Laurence Jones 2024
By

After 18 years as global risk assessment director at cargo handling insurance specialist TT Club, Laurence Jones has announced that 2024 will be his final year. 

Director of risk management at TT Club Peregrine Storrs-Fox said: “Laurence has applied his deep expertise of port and terminal operations and enthusiasm for improving safety and security for the benefit of the membership.” 

“I’m pleased Laurence has agreed to dedicate this year to continuing to transfer his skills and knowledge within the business, including to last year’s newcomers, Neil Dalus and Josh Finch.” 

Engineer Mr Jones’s 52-year career has spanned management, operations, maintenance, design, construction, mechanical, electrical and civil engineering, industrial relations, safety, environment, risk assessment and auditing. 

He has worked in bulk materials handling across terminals, open cut and underground mines, container terminals, rail and road logistics, steel manufacturing and insurance.  

Prior to joining TT Club, Mr Jones worked 26 years for BHP Billiton and then spent eight years in container terminals with P&O Ports.  

After the integration of P&O Ports and DP World, he joined TT Club in December 2006.  Mr Jones has participated actively on ICHCA boards and technical panels. He has supported the Port Equipment Manufacturers Association, specifically promoting safety from the perspective of loss experience, and the International Association of Ports & Harbors. 

TT Club concluded: “He will be missed by his colleagues, his contacts within TT’s membership and so many of his friends and associates across the global industry.” 

